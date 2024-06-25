Customs Official Dies During House Committee Investigative Hearing – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

An official of the Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday died during an investigative hearing by the Public Account Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives.

The Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, in a statement issued Tuesday explained that during the engagement, which occurred around 1.00pm, the official developed sudden health complications.

However, the name of the Customs official was not made known in the statement issued.

The spokesperson stressed that the House extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time.

Rotimi stressed that the House recognised the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and the nation.

He noted: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House…