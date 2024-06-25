Tinubu Rejoices With Chief Of Staff Gbajabiamila at 62 – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR, as he clocks 62 on June 25.

The President, in a statement issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, joined family, friends, and staff of the presidency to celebrate an exceptional leader on this special occasion.

President Tinubu commended Gbajabiamila for his diligence, high sense of responsibility, patriotic zeal, and commitment to the common good.

He wished his Chief of Staff many more years in good health and renewed strength in his service to the nation.

Gbajabiamila, a statesman and prolific public administrator, is an accomplished lawyer who previously served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.

Owing to the quality of leadership and representation he provided for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila maintained…