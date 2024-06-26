Don’t Amplify Terrorists’ Nefarious Activities, Information Minister Begs – THISDAYLIVE

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Tuesday, appealed to media owners and journalists in the country not to amplify the nefarious activities of terrorists, bandits, and other non-state actors striving to distort and distabilise the nation’s peace, economic growth, and sustainable development.

He also noted that terrorism is not merely a physical threat, but also ideological battle of the mind with the extremist groups exploiting vulnerabilities, spreading fear, and propagating messages that present them as fighting for a social cause, in order to further their depraved agenda.

The minister made this appeal while declaring open a two-day capacity building on, “Effective Reporting Towards Strengthening Alternatives to Terrorist Ideology,” organized by National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), in collaboration with Institute for Peace and Conflict…