Five Persons Shot Dead, Dozens Wounded as Protesters Storm Parliament in Kenya – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A bill to raise taxes in Kenya descended into violence yesterday, with police firing on demonstrators trying to storm the legislature, killing at least five.

In chaotic scenes in the capital Nairobi, protesters overwhelmed police and chased them away in an attempt to enter the parliament compound.

Citizen TV later showed damage from inside the parliament building, which had been partially set ablaze.

Protests and clashes also took place in several other cities and towns across Kenya, with many calling for Kenyan President, William Ruto, to quit, as well as voicing their opposition to the tax rises, Reuters reported.

In a televised address to the nation, Ruto said security was his “utmost priority”. He maintained that the tax debate had been “hijacked by dangerous people”.

The president said, “It is not in order, or even conceivable, that criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters can reign terror against the…