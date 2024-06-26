Health, Social Issues in Focus as BetKing Concludes ‘BetKing Cares’ Campaign – THISDAYLIVE

BetKing, a sports betting and entertainment platform, has announced the successful conclusion of its employee-led campaign, “BetKing Cares,” tagged “Month of Good.”

Held from throughout the month of June, the campaign, which impacted over 5,000 households across 10 communities, reflected BetKing’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of its stakeholders.

The campaign spearheaded outreach programme addressing critical social and health-related issues. This year’s initiative focused on healthcare, nutrition, and hygiene, aligning with BetKing’s impact pillars. Targeting five states—Ogun, Abia, Abuja, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos—impacting over 15 communities.

In Abia State, the team was present in the Ndagbo Afara Community, Umuahia North Local Government. In Abuja, they were at the Kaita Plaza in Gwagwalada. In Ogun State, the team operated in the Iyana Mortuary Axis in Abeokuta. In Akwa Ibom, the team was active in Ikot Ekpene. In Lagos, the…