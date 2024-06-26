Kano Varsity Matriculates 25 Students – THISDAYLIVE

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Vice Chancellor, Azman University, Kano Professor Fatima Mukhtar, has charged the twenty five pioneer students to develop good character and turn their ideas and creativity into ventures.

Mukhtar who gave the charge during the University’s maiden matriculation ceremony held on Tuesday, in Kano, warned students that only good character would eventually qualify their graduation.

According to her, this approach can help students to be driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, problem-solving, and become leaders who make positive impact in their communities.

The Vice Chancellor added that the institution set its students up for success not just academically, but also in their personal and professional lives.

“The motto of the University is “Driven by Innovation”. We expect you to help drive this innovation by using your ideas, and creativity to turn them into ventures. We are ready to support you to realize this in anyway…