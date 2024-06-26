Nigeria’s First Generation Filmmaker, Photographer, Tam Fiofori Dies at 82 – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Olatunbosun

One of Nigeria’s first generation filmmakers, documentary photographer, art curator and writer, Tam Fiofori, has died at 82. Famed for chronicling Nigeria’s history, Fiofori was born in Okrika, Rivers State in 1942 and spent his childhood years in Benin City. His father was a teacher at Edo College.

Fiofori completed his secondary school education at the King’s College, Lagos and then proceeded to the King’s College, London.

As a school teacher, Fiofori taught the likes of Ola Balogun and J.K Randle.

As a globetrotting journalist, who lived in Detroit and later Harlem, New York in the 60s, he was a friend and manager to the legendary American jazz composer, Sun Ra. Fiofori would later invite the jazz artist to Lagos for the iconic FESTAC ‘77 and the Kalakuta Republic where Fela thrilled festival visitors with massive nightlife experience. Fiofori also cultivated friendship with the American playwright-poet, Amiri Baraka…