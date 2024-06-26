STEMMING NIGERIA’S MEDICAL TOURISM – THISDAYLIVE

The establishment of Godwin Maduka’s Medical University will help in curbing medical tourism, reckons Kalu Okoronkwo

In a country often overwhelmed by healthcare challenges, Godwin Maduka Medical University, (Atlantic Medical School), Umuchukwu Anambra State, stands as an inspiration of hope and a proof to the berthing of medical excellence in Nigeria and the rest of Africa and beyond.

Thousands of Nigerians travel abroad yearly for medical tourism, ranging from routine check-ups to complex surgeries with the attendant cost of an estimated $1 billion to the nation.

This has been a drain pipe to the country’s valuable financial resources and underscores critical gaps in its healthcare system. It is based on this that Dr. Godwin Maduka, Nigerian- American based medical doctor and philanthropist envisioned the first of its kind medical university to reverse the trend.

Some countries have become world destinations for medical tourism: …