FG Won’t Tolerate Substandard Jobs in Ongoing Construction of Housing Estates Nationwide – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, yesterday said that the federal government will not accept substandard jobs in the ongoing Renewed Hope Estates being constructed by the Bola Tinubu administration nationwide.

Dangiwa issued the warning in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state during the groundbreaking of 250 housing units in the state under the programme, charging developers handling the project to adhere to standards and specifications to deliver quality houses.

He maintained that contractors must build in line with the terms and approved standards for the benefits of Nigerians, according to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the ministry, Badamasi Haiba.

The flag-off in Ebonyi state marked the first of eight states in the second leg of groundbreaking to be performed for the programme launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in February 2024. The exercise will cover six Southern…