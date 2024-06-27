Wike’s Supporters Tried to Bomb Rivers’ Hotel to Justify State of Emergency – THISDAYLIVE

•Shames detractors as Kalu urges FCT minister to sheathe sword, call his devotees to order

•APC chief condemns guerilla warfare in state

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday, accused supporters of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, of attempt to bomb a popular hotel in Port Harcourt, State capital, Presidential Hotel, as part of plans to justify their call for a state of emergency.

Fubara spoke when he received a delegation of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, led by its Chairman, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor, who also clarified that he was not fighting anybody, claimed that he was only defending the state against predators, and protecting supporters of the interest of Rivers against those whom he said felt they owned the life of others.

He however, shamed his detractors, just as Kalu, urged Wike to sheath his…