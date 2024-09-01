Enugu Set to Construct 300-bed Int’l Hospital – THISDAYLIVE

*Constitutes committee on implementation of Enugu State Geographic Information System Services Law

In line with the administration’s promise to reverse the flow of medical tourism and position Enugu State as the preferred destination for business, investment, tourism, and living, the Enugu State Government has announced that it is embarking on the construction of a 300-bed, ultramodern quaternary health facility to be known as the Enugu International Hospital.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, at the end of Enugu State Executive Council, EXCO, meeting presided over by Governor Peter Mbah at the weekend.

Briefing Government House correspondents, Prof. Obi said that besides providing excellent and highly specialised medical services, the Enugu International Hospital, which would be sited in the heart of Enugu city, would equally serve as a citadel of medical research and training.

“This means that tomorrow is finally…