Matawalle, CDS, Service Chiefs to Storm Sokoto to Flush Out Bandits in North-west – THISDAYLIVE

Ejiofor Alike

Outraged at the activities of terrorists and bandits ravaging Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi states, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle has directed the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and other military chiefs to move to Sokoto with him as part of an intensified effort by the federal government to rid the North-west of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of terrorism.

Before Matawalle’s directive, some residents of the affected states had taken their destiny into their own hands by mobilising against bandits and resorting to self-help.

While the residents of Matusgi in Talata Mafara, Zamfara State had overpowered and killed about 37 bandits, thousands of residents of Gobir in Sokoto State had also stormed the forest in large numbers to rescue about 150 kidnapped compatriots and also recover the remains of the district head of Gobir, Isa Mohammad Bawa, who was abducted…