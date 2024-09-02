Zenith Bank Maintains Leading Position in Profitability as Pbt Soars To N727 Billion in H1 2024 Result – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe



Zenith Bank Plc has announced its audited results for the half-year ended 30 June 2024, recording an impressive triple-digit growth of 117% in gross earnings from N967.3 billion reported in H1 2023 to N2.1 trillion in H1 2024. This superior performance has been achieved even as the Nigerian banking industry navigates a challenging macro environment.

According to the bank’s audited half-year financial results presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Friday, 30th August 2024, the triple-digit growth in the top line also drove growth in the bottom line as the Group recorded a 108% Year on Year (YoY) increase in profit before tax, from N350 billion in H1 2023 to N727 billion in H1 2024. Profit after tax also grew by 98% from N292 billion to N578 billion in the same period. This led to growth in earnings per share (EPS) by 98% from N9.29 in H1 2023 to N18.41 in the period under review.

The growth in gross earnings was driven by an acceleration in…