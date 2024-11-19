Governors Threatening Us over Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills, House Members Allege – THISDAYLIVE

*Oyedele: No region is targeted in tax reform

Chuks Okocha and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Mr Philip Agbese, has disclosed that some governors are threatening to deny some federal lawmakers return tickets in the 2027 general election if they did not withdraw their support for President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills now before the National Assembly.

Agbese said the lawmakers would engage the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, and other renowned tax experts on the bills.

But Oyedele, yesterday, said the proposed tax reform bills before the National Assembly were not aimed at undermining any region of the country.

On September 3, Tinubu transmitted four tax reform bills to the National Assembly for consideration, following the recommendations of the Oyedele-led tax reforms committee.

The bills included the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, expected to provide the fiscal…