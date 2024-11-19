Nigeria Must Rebuild Military, Core Institutions to Combat Challenges, Says Adebayo – THISDAYLIVE

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, says for effective protection of democracy in the country as well as lives and property, Nigeria needs to rebuild its military institutions.

Adebayo was speaking at a public presentation of a book entitled ‘Nine Lives: The Bello-Fadile Memoirs’, authored by Babatunde Bello-Fadile, a retired colonel of the Nigerian Army, held at the Sehu Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, Monday.

He said the problem of insecurity across Nigeria today can be traced to institutional deficiencies and indiscipline among those who are saddled with the responsibilities of steering the wheel of state.

The former Presidential Candidate who recommended the book for students of history, announced the immediate purchase of one thousand copies to be distributed to military schools, formations and institutions of higher learning across the country.

He said aside rebuilding the military…