Obasanjo Not Ideal Leader to Emulate, Unfit to Speak on Good Governance – THISDAYLIVE

*Accuses his govt of brazen illegality, assault on constitution through illegal removal of governors*Says he made poor choices in economic management, which burdened successive govts



*Maintains he organised sham elections in 2003 adjudged the worst in nation’s history



*Advises ex-president to spend rest of his years pontificating on missed opportunities

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The presidency, yesterday, told former President Olusegun Obasanjo he was not the ideal leader to follow on issues of governance.

The presidency was reacting to Obasanjo’s recent criticism of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a release signed by the presidential adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the presidency declared that Obasanjo lacked the moral rectitude to sermonise on ideal forms of governance.

It claimed that the eight years of Obasanjo’s government, from 1999 to 2007, was a study in brazen illegality and glaring assault on the…