Parliamentary Monitoring Group Calls for Speedy Passage of Tax Reform Bills – THISDAYLIVE

* Says Tinubu has good intentions for all Nigerians

As the debates for and against the proposed Tax Reform Bills continue to heat up, a pro-democracy organisation, Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG), has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu means well for all segments of the country, and that the bills are designed to rescue the country from economic quagmire.

The President of PMG, Dr. Adebayor Lion Ogorry, in a statement on Monday, called on both chambers of the National Assembly to give the Tax Reform Bills speedy passage, as it is a matter of urgent national importance.

President Tinubu had recently proposed four bills seeking to reform the taxation system and tax administration in Nigeria.

The bills — the Nigeria Tax Bill; the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill — are currently before the National Assembly as executive bills.

The bills…