The Lucky Man Of Ondo State – THISDAYLIVE

By Reuben Abati

The battle of the Ondo state Gubernatorial election 2024 has been won and lost, with Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa emerging as the new Governor-elect: 1. 757 million eligible voters, 85.6% PVC collection, 22, 239 security officers deployed to enforce security, low voter turn-out, 17 candidates, slugging it out in 18 Local Government areas, 3, 933 polling units, with over 1, 000 election monitors and observers on active duty in all the LGAs. In the end it was actually a two-horse race between two former Deputy Governors: Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party who had previously served as Deputy to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN (Aketi) – 2017– 2020 before the trailer went between them and Lucky Aiyedatiwa who replaced Ajayi in 2021, and remained Deputy Governor till Aketi’s death in 2023. Aiyedatiwa is now serving out the remainder of Aketi’s term till February 2025 as the Constitution clearly states. When the votes were…