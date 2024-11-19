Woven Finance Unveils Brand Refresh, Showcasing Future of Innovation – THISDAYLIVE

Ayodeji Ake

T Woven Finance Limited has launched its much-anticipated brand refresh and re-launched platform in Lagos.

Speaking at the launch, Woven Finance Chief Executive Officer, Obafemi Collins, highlighted that the refresh represents more than a new look.

He said: “Today is about reaffirming our mission to empower individuals and businesses through accessible, innovative financial solutions. This refreshed identity reflects our values, integrity, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to our customers.

“Over the past four years, Woven Finance has become a prominent player in Nigeria’s financial sector, delivering secure, seamless financial services across Technology, Education, Fashion, Gaming, Logistics, Healthcare, Social Work, and Lending. Milestones include the pioneering introduction of Virtual Accounts in Nigeria in 2020 and an impressive customer base of over N5.2 million, with daily transaction volumes averaging over N1.2 billion…