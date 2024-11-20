21,977 Banditry Survivors Get Psychosocial Services in Katsina – THISDAYLIVE

• CDD engages 30,066 farmers, herders, others in dialogue

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD West Africa) has supported 21,977 banditry survivors with community-based protection and psychosocial services in Batsari, Kankara, Danmusa and Jibia Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The centre, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Mercy Corps, has also resolved 110 farmers-herders’ conflicts, communal clashes, domestic violence and land disputes in the four hitherto banditry-ravaged local governments.

The CDD Director, Dr. Garuba Dauda, disclosed these at a two-day knowledge sharing session christened: ‘Leveraging Insights from Previous Capacity-Building Trainings for Journalists in Katsina State on Conflict Sensitivity Reporting.’

The knowledge-sharing session was organised by the CDD in Katsina under its Conflict Mitigation and Community Reconciliation in North…