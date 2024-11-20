Celebrating a Legacy of Democratic Humanism in Africa – THISDAYLIVE

Wealth Dickson Ominabo

As Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan celebrates his 67th birthday on November 20, it’s another opportunity to honour a remarkable leader whose way of life continues to inspire many in Nigeria and beyond. This occasion allows us to highlight some of the motivating lessons from his stewardship and his contributions to society. As he celebrates, it is fitting to emphasize the teachings that his commitment to public service offers, illustrating how his legacy of democratic humanism has consistently influenced, shaped, and characterized the political landscape and democratic culture across Africa.

As an African statesman, his life is like a book of interesting chapters, with footnotes of hope and moral lessons especially for political leaders in Africa. His leadership style is defined by commitment to peace and inclusive governance. Since concluding his term on May 29, 2015, as President of Nigeria, Dr Jonathan, has emerged as one of Africa’s…