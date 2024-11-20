Okpebholo Flags Off Construction of First Flyover in Benin to Decongest Traffic – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion in Benin City, capital of Edo State, the governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has flagged off the construction of a flyover at Ramat Park, the first in the capital city.

Performing the ground-breaking ceremony, Okpebholo said his administration will also construct two more flyovers at Dawson Road Junction and Sapele Road/Adesuwa Road junction, all in Benin City.

According to him, the completion of Ramat Park flyover will transform the economy and social fortunes of the capital city, as Ramat Park is a gateway to Benin City and other parts of the country.

He said the project will ease traffic along the two corridors of Benin-Auchi Expressway and Benin-Asaba Expressway.

Okpebholo stated at the occasion, “I warmly welcome you to the ground-breaking and flag-off ceremony of the construction of the Ramat Park Flyover here in Benin city.

“We have gathered to witness the…