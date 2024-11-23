Financial Expert Advice Regulators against Approval of Cryptocurrency for Transactions – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A financial expert, Dr. Kingsley Chibuzor has warned against the approval of cryptocurrency in Nigeria, stressing that its usage would contravene Nigeria’s existing financial regulations.

This was just as he declared support for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) decision to prioritise the eNaira over decentralised cryptocurrencies.

Aguoru, who is an expert in technology and digital security with extensive experience in financial systems, including the development of the 3WiDentity authentication system, emphasised that the eNaira offers a safer and more reliable digital currency option for Nigerians.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Aguoru noted that unlike traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies are not backed by any government authority, which introduces unique financial risks.

He said that the eNaira, by contrast, is backed and regulated by the CBN, and provides Nigerians with a digital currency that aligns with…