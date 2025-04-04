Court Restrains Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan, Others from Speaking with Media  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, suspended Kogi Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and three others from speaking with the media on issues relating to the suspension issued Akpoti-Uduaghan filed before the court.

The restraining order, issued on Friday by Justice Binta Nyako, was sequel to a complaint by Akpabio’s lawyer, Mr Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN).

The senior lawyer at Friday’s proceedings had accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of going from one television house to another, granting press interviews on issues relating to her case, currently pending before the court.

Ogunwumiju added that the Kogi Central Senator has also been to the BBC and CNN to speak on the issue.

Reacting, Justice Nyako ordered that there shall be no press interviews by all parties and their lawyers as regard the subject matter of the case.

While observing that the case was sub-judice, she further barred parties and…