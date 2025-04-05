Can Sanwo-Olu Stop Land Grab Threatening Jalupon Close, Surulere, Mushin, Apapa? – THISDAYLIVE

*Will gov uphold his tenacious fight against illegal structures or allow corruption, lawlessness and impunity to prevail?

By Zik Zulu Okafor

A major disaster looms. Developments at Jalupon Close, in Surulere Local Government Area, LGA, of Lagos state threaten unprecedented catastrophic flooding in Lagos. This is real.

Yes, there is no question that Lagos State has long been at the forefront of the fight against illegal structures. Environmental degradation, too. Yet, the current development at Jalupon Close is creating a perfect storm that would most certainly undermine this well applauded progress as it threatens to unleash devastating flooding on a massive scale.

This is so because land speculators have recently laid a siege on Jalupon Close, ravaging the land adjacent to a critical drainage system that runs from Idi-Araba in Mushin LGA, through Surulere LGA and all the way to Tincan Island in Apapa.Their reckless plan is to…