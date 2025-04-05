Miva University Targets 20,000 Students by December, – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Private Open University, Miva University, is set to increase its student population to 20,000 by December 2025, after an expected increase from 10,000 students by May 2025.

The institution is also on a bold mission to transform higher education in Nigeria and beyond, aiming for massive enrollment while maintaining quality through technology-driven solutions.

Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Sim Shagaya who stated this yesterday in Abuja during his 50th birthday celebration and colloquium, stressed his determination to offer the world top-notch university education by targeting the overall population of the university to rise to 10,000 by May 2025.

According to him, the university was watching global advancements in online technical education to implement them in Nigeria, adding that Miva aspires to be Africa’s first one-million-student university without compromising quality

Reflecting on his journey, he acknowledged that past…