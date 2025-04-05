Uba Sani’s Kaduna as Medical Powerhouse – THISDAYLIVE

By Nasir Dambatta

A healthcare earthquake is shaking the foundations of Nigeria’s medical landscape—and its epicentre is Kaduna. Under the transformative leadership of Governor Uba Sani, the state is fast emerging as Nigeria’s new medical powerhouse, delivering sweeping upgrades in infrastructure, service delivery, and access that are both unprecedented and unmatched.

In just 22 months, Kaduna has moved from decades of health sector neglect to front-page glory, thanks to a cocktail of bold vision, strategic investments, and relentless execution. This is not just reform—it’s a revolution.

A 300-Bed Specialist Hospital Nearing Completion

Leading the charge is the near-complete 300-bed Specialist Hospital, where civil works are 100% done and 85% of equipment already installed. Once operational, it will offer top-tier medical services, drastically reducing medical tourism and affirming Kaduna’s rise as a healthcare hub.

Upgrading 255 PHCs for Rural…