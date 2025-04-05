Why Nigeria Must Ditch the Past and Embrace a Digital Future – THISDAYLIVE

By Tajuddeen Adepetu

Background

In 2006, Nigeria joined the global mandate led by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to migrate from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting. The goal was clear: improve broadcast quality, free up spectrum, enable more channels, and unlock economic opportunities across the creative and tech industries.

By 2015, the Nigerian government approved a White Paper to guide the Digital Switch Over (DSO), with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) leading implementation. But what was meant to be a bold leap forward has since stalled—crippled by bureaucracy, outdated policy, resistance from entrenched interests, and a lack of political will.

Now, nearly two decades after that global mandate, Nigeria is still stuck in limbo—while other countries have fully embraced the digital broadcasting era. This isn’t just embarrassing. It’s economically dangerous.

It’s time for a hard reset. The DSO must move…