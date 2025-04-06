Ex-minister Storms Sterling Bank, Opens Account in Support of Zero Transfer Fees – THISDAYLIVE

What began as a tweet has become a tipping point.

In a moment that is quickly being hailed as the dawn of a new era in Nigerian banking system, a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, walked into the Regional Headquarters of Sterling Bank in Abuja on Friday, and opened a personal bank account as a show of solidarity with the bank’s groundbreaking decision to eliminate all charges on local online transfers.

This symbolic act followed Chidoka’s viral declaration earlier in the week, where he pledged to reward the bank for removing transfer charges, which other major banks have refused to do.

The move comes on the heels of Sterling Bank’s historic decision to eliminate all local

transfer charges on its OneBank platform, making it the first major financial institution in Nigeria to end what many see as a quiet but costly practice.

At first, the April 1st announcement was met with disbelief. Many Nigerians assumed the news was part of an…