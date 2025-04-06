Foster Peace, Promote Cultural Identity, Support Governance – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

President Bola Tinubu yesterday charged the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, to use his stool to foster peace, promote cultural identity, and support governance.

Tinubu gave the charge while giving a remark at the coronation of Oba Owoade as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

Oba Owoade was yesterday crowned the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

Owoade succeeds the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who died on April 22, 2022, at 83.

The coronation took place at Olivet Baptist High School in Oyo, where Governor Seyi Makinde led a host of dignitaries, including notable Nigerians.

The coronation happened barely three years after the last monarch, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, joined his ancestors.

Tinubu, who noted that the Alaafin is not only a King but also a symbol of Yoruba resilience, wisdom, and pride, stated that he has always held the Alaafin stool in high esteem.

He expressed confidence in the wisdom, leadership, and dedication of the new…