INEC Presents Delineation Report to Delta Ethnic Groups – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the weekend presented the report on the delineation of wards and polling units in Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State to the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo ethnic nationalities.

The fresh ward and polling unit delineation fieldwork was prompted by the Supreme Court judgment of 2022, which had ordered INEC to conduct the exercise.

The report was presented to representatives of the ethnic groups by the INEC State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sir Etekamba Udo Umoren, at the stakeholders meeting convened for the presentation of the report of the fieldwork towards the implementation of the aforementioned Supreme Court order, held in Asaba, the state capital.

Copies of the delineation report were received by Chief Victor Okumagba, Dr. Andrew Igban, and Dr Joe Bisina on behalf of the Urhobo, Itsekiri, and Ijaw ethnic nationalities, respectively.

In his address during the…