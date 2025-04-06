Ruger Thrills Fans as Lord’s London Dry Gin Delivers an Unforgettable Night at Trace Live 2025 – THISDAYLIVE

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Music lovers and industry insiders were treated to an exceptional night of live music and premium experiences as Lord’s London Dry Gin once again sponsored the 2025 edition of Trace Live featuring Afrobeats star Ruger at Terra Kulture, Lagos, on March 28, 2025.

The event, which has become a staple in Nigeria’s live music scene, provided an intimate setting where fans could enjoy Ruger’s signature sound up close.

With an impressive repertoire of chart-topping hits, the artist captivated the audience with an engaging set that reinforced his status as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic performers.

In addition to the live music, guests were treated to a selection of expertly crafted Lord’s Gin cocktails, further elevating the experience.

Commenting on the essence of the partnership and the brand role, the Marketing Manager, Nigeria Distillery Limited (NDL), Gbemileke Lawal, said “At Nigeria Distillery Limited, we are committed to…