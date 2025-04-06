Tension Grips Kano over Emir Sanusi’s Invitation by IG – THISDAYLIVE

*Monarch summoned to appear on Tuesday over incident during Sallah celebrations

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Tension has gripped Kano following a formal invitation by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, requesting the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to appear at the Force Intelligence Department (FID) headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

There were speculations that the invitation might be in connection with an attack on his entourage during the Sallah celebrations.

The state police command had arrested one Usman Sagiru in connection with the alleged killing of a vigilante member, Surajo Rabiu, in an attack on the entourage of Emir Sanusi II.

Another vigilante member, Aminu Suleman, sustained injuries and was rushed to the Murtala Muhammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, for medical treatment.

The state police command spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said the incident occurred while the local guards were protecting the entourage of…