To Maintain Liquidity, CBN Injects Dollars into FX Market – THISDAYLIVE

*Says oil price slump by 12% threatens dollar inflows, external reserves

Festus Akanbi and Nume Ekeghe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday injected $197.71 million into the foreign exchange market to authorised dealers, in a renewed bid to ease pressure on the naira, and maintain market stability and liquidity, amid the global shocks arising from the falling oil prices and the new United States’ import tariffs.

A statement signed by the apex bank’s Director of the Financial Markets Department, Omolara Omotunde Duke, said the CBN’s action followed noticeable movements in the FX market between April 3 and 4, 2025.

She said the movements were being driven by broader economic shifts affecting several emerging and developing countries.

Duke explained further that the intervention was in response to the impact of the ongoing tariff war on the crude oil price and the foreign exchange market.

She said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has noted recent…