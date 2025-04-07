75,000 of 3.2m Electricity Meters for Delivery in April, 200,000 Units in May – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government said yesterday that Nigeria is set to receive the first batch of over 3.2 million electricity meters procured to bridge the over 7 million units metering gap in the country.

A statement by Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said 75,000 meters under the International Competitive Bid 1 are expected by April 2025, followed by the second batch of 200,000 meters in May 2025.

“While challenges persist, the facts tell a more balanced story – one of sustained effort, financial commitment, and structured implementation plans by the Federal Government of Nigeria to close the metering gap”, according to Tunji.

“Despite claims of stagnation, metering installations have been progressing steadily. As of December 2024, a total of 5,502,460 customers had been metered, representing about 55 per cent of the 10,114,060 active…