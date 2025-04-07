Army Arrest 43 Oil Thieves, Confiscate Over 254,000 Litres of Stolen Products in N’Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army have arrested 43 suspects involved in oil theft and associated crimes, and deactivated14 artisanal refineries in Niger Delta.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Danjuma Jonah, in a statement yesterday, said the troops sustained the pressure on the economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta Region.

Danjuma, who revealed that the achievement was made from March 31 to 6 April 2025, noted that troops have recorded significant operational strides in collaboration with other sister agencies.

He further revealed that during the operations, the troops demolished 14 boats used for economic sabotage, with several vehicles intercepted and over 254,000 litres of stolen products confiscated across the region.

According to Danjuma, “In notable operations conducted in Delta State, troops uncovered a large-scale illegal bunkering site at Old Ogorode in Sapele Local Government…