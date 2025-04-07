Balmoral to Host International Boxing Showdown April 18 – THISDAYLIVE

Lagos is set to take center stage in the global boxing scene as six nations converge on the Balmoral Convention Centre on April 18, 2025, for “Chaos in the Ring” — an electrifying night of international boxing, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable entertainment.

Organised by Game Rush and Balmoral Group Promotions, the event follows the massive success of “Chaos in the Ring” in December 2024 and the widely acclaimed launch of Friday Fight Night in February 2025.

The upcoming edition will bring together top-tier fighters from Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria, all set to clash in high-stakes bouts that promise adrenaline-pumping action and displays of championship-level grit.

Headlining the night is Nigerian boxing sensation Basit “Jokerboy” Adebayo, who will go glove-to-glove with Tanzanian challenger Suleiman Sheha for the prestigious WBO Youth International Lightweight…