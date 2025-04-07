Ekiti Set to Employ Doctors, Nurses on National Assembly Members’ Bill – THISDAYLIVE

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, at the weekend expressed appreciation of his government to members of the National Assembly for pulling resources together for payment of salaries of the new set of doctors and health workers billed to be employed by the state government in a bid to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Governor Oyebanji, who disclosed this to journalists shortly after inspecting some ongoing projects in the state last Friday, said his government has embarked on the renovation and equipping of 11 secondary health facilities which gulped billions of naira only to find out that the state needed more money to employ the required professionals to man the facilities.

He added that he had to consult with the legislators who immediate agreed to come to the aid of the government by taking care of the salaries of the new health workers on behalf of the state.

The governor said the intervention of the lawmakers has embolden…