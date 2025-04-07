FG To Establish Global Cultural Hub in Katsina  – THISDAYLIVE

• Signs MoU with Katsina on ‘Renewed Hope Cultural Project’

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Katsina State on the ‘Renewed Hope Cultural Project’ to enhance cultural and economic expansion in the state.

The MoU will lead to the establishment of a global cultural hub in the state to preserve its cultural heritage, promote tourism and drive economic growth.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, while signing the MoU Monday, said the cultural hub would be a global centre for innovations, training and capacity building for young Nigerians within and outside the state.

She explained that the project would enable government to unlock Katsina’s transformative power of arts, culture, tourism and creative industries for sustainable development and social cohesion.

Musawa added that the project would also restore and conserve Katsina’s historic…