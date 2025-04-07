Kogi Chief Judge Admonishes Trained Ex-convicts to Shun Crime – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Josiah Majebi, has admonished the convicts who secured freedom through the intervention of the Idewole Foundation during the recent correctional centres congestion exercise in the state to shun crimes.

He urged them to shun bad companies, social vices and other criminal activities that are capable of returning them to prison.

The CJ gave the advice at the judiciary headquarters in Lokoja at the weekend when he received some of the ex-convicts who have been trained by the Foundation in solar installation.

It would be recalled that the Idewole Foundation, through the Chairman of the Kogi State House of Assembly Committee on Judiciary, Justice and Legal Matters, Halidu Adejoh, joined the CJ during the decongestion exercise and secured the release of some convicts after paying their judgement fines.

The foundation subsequently took those who were ready to acquire skills for a three-month training…