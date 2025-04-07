‘Non-release of Capital Vote Hampering Growth’ – THISDAYLIVE

An investment analyst, Mahmood DanAudu has chided the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun for the poor capital budgetary releases, saying that it poses serious threat to economic development.

DanAudu, who claimed that releases for overhead cost and intervention funds for the 2024 budget are 100 per cent, alleged that capital releases so far was about 20 per cent even though the lifetime of the 2024 budget ends in June.

He said: “How can we have a minister that is comfortable with about 100 per cent releases for the overhead cost and intervention funds but refused to release funding for capital project as a result of which most contractors have abandoned site? Do we expect to build a virile economy under this scenario?”

He has therefore, called for the immediate sack of the Minister of Finance, whom he accused of failing in ensuring dutiful implementation of the budget and creating bad image for the present administration.

DanAudu alleged that…