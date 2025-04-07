NSA: FG Addressing Security Breaches in Plateau Now, Condemnation Trails Killings – THISDAYLIVE

*Northern CAN, ACF, others decry act

* NEMA responds to attacks in Bokkos

Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said the federal government had begun to address the recent security breaches in some communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, which resulted in the killing of over 50 people by militias.

Ribadu made the disclosure while addressing stakeholders at the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven during his operational visit to the state.

The NSA revealed that he was in Plateau State following a directive of President Bola Tinubu to restore normalcy to communities recently attacked by militias in the state.

A statement by Media Information Officer, Operation Safe Haven, Major Samson Zhakom, said the NSA applauded security agencies for their timely response in curtailing the situation.

Ribadu charged Plateau…