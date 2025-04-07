Protest Mars National Police Day Celebration in Abuja  – THISDAYLIVE

Linus Aleke in Abuja

An early morning protest by the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society organisations almost ruined the grand finale of the National Police Day celebration, which was held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, rather than participating in the maiden National Police Day celebration in Abuja, had a herculean task controlling protesters who took over a street in Maitama to protest what they described as the police’s systematic suppression of dissenting voices against the incumbent government, hiding under the Cybercrime Act.

Several other police personnel were also deployed to enforce traffic diversion away from the Eagle Square, the venue of the National Police Day celebration.

The diversion led to a heavy traffic congestion on most roads leading to the city centre.

Also, those deployed to control the protesters used tear gas to disperse the peaceful protesters in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The…