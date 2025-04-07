S&P 500 Loses $5 Trillion in Two Days on Trump’s Tariff Selloff – THISDAYLIVE

*Morgan Stanley predicts 60% chance of global recession by year end

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Global stock markets extended their recent rout at the weekend, with S&P 500 companies wiping out $5 trillion in stock market value since U.S. President, Donald Trump, unveiled sweeping tariffs on Wednesday last week while investors fled to the safety of government bonds.

The Nasdaq confirmed it was in a bear market, ending more than 20 below its record high close, while oil prices and other commodities plunged.

That $ 5 trillion loss marked a record two-day decline for the S&P 500 benchmark, exceeding a two-day loss of $3.3 trillion in March 2020 when the pandemic ripped across global markets, according to LSEG data compiled by Reuters.

Responding to Trump’s tariffs, China on Friday said it would impose additional levies of 34 per cent on American goods, confirming investor fears that a full-blown global trade war is underway and that the global economy may be at risk…