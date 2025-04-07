The Great Ads of old – THISDAYLIVE

MAHMUD JEGA VIEW FROM THE GALLERY

I was just thinking: whatever happened to creativity, humour and entertainment in the advertising industry? Why is it that most of the adverts we see in the newspapers these days are of rich people being congratulated on their birthdays, of rich folks taking out a page to remember a long-lost grandma or grandpa, and then of governors and ministers being congratulated for winning awards bestowed by media houses or student organisations?

Even though I used to admire their creativity, I ceased adoring adverts when, one day in the 1980s, my senior colleague at the university Dr. Haruna Sanusi gave me an article to read about advertising. He had photocopied it from an American newspaper during his student days there. 1980s was the golden age of advertising, and I read in that article that the American supermarket chain Sears, Roebuck alone spent $600 million a year to advertise its products.

To what end? The author said the purpose of…