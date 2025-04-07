We’ll Ensure A Well-Trained, Well Equipped, Technology-driven, Modern Police Force – THISDAYLIVE

* Outlines decisive measures to improve welfare, working conditions of personnel

* Says FG has institutionalized April 7 as annual National Police Day

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure a Nigeria Police Force that is well-trained, well-motivated and well-equipped with modern tools and technology to effectively combat crime in Nigeria.

This, he said, had become necessary to ensure the nation’s security forces are constantly “steps ahead of those who threaten the peace, welfare and prosperity” of the nation.

Speaking on Monday during the maiden edition of the National Police Day celebrations, which climaxed a week-long activities to mark the 2025 Police Week at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the president formally announced the institutionalisation of April 7 every year as National Police Day to honour fallen heroes of the force and also acknowledge the heroics of its personnel.

