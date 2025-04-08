A BLOOD BATH IN BOKKOS – THISDAYLIVE

Killers have killed in Bokkos before. In fact, for more than 10 years now, the area has become a favourite stomping ground for killers who kill, flee without opposition and return to kill again. It is an area where history continues to be rewritten in blood by killers who care nothing for human lives.

On December 23, 2023, killers fell upon the communities like locusts. About 200 people were slaughtered. In the aftermath of the attacks, Kashim Shettima, who was only sworn in as the country’s vice-president in May 2023, visited the area, pledging relief and justice for the affected communities.

The killings in Bokkos have not been without a pattern. After previous attacks, residents have blamed killer Fulani herdsmen for carrying out the attacks to displace them and settle in their homes and their farmlands.

These attacks have also happened in other parts of Plateau State, where ethnic and religious fault lines have been exploited to fuel bloodshed.

Each…