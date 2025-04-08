Afreximbank Earmarks $3bn to Support Locally-refined Petroleum Products – THISDAYLIVE

•Oil prices hit near 4-year low as US trade conflict fuels recession fears

•Goldman Sachs, Citi, Morgan Stanley cut crude forecasts

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), a key investor in oil and gas projects, has earmarked $3 billion to finance the purchase of refined products within Africa as part of broader plans to boost refining capacity, a senior executive told Reuters yesterday.

Africa exports around 80 per cent of its crude oil, and 45 per cent of the natural gas it produces, leaving the fast-growing continent heavily-reliant on imported refined products, according to the bank and analysts.

A lack of storage infrastructure and older refineries with relatively small output capacity characterise the energy landscape of sub-Saharan Africa.

“The time has come for Africa to take control of its energy destiny,” Executive Vice President, Kanayo Awani, at Afreximbank told an energy conference in Cape Town, South…