Aláàfin of Ọ̀yọ́’s Coronation, a Giant Leap in Yoruba Renaissance, Says Olaopa – THISDAYLIVE

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission ( FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has described the coronation of the 46th Aláàfin Ọ̀yọ́, Ọba Abímbọlá Akeem Ọ̀wọ́adé, as a giant leap in Yoruba renaissance.

According to Prof. Olaopa, the coronation of a new Aláàfin of Ọ̀yọ́ is always an event that possesses social, political and cultural symbolism and significance.

“This is why I deeply congratulate His Imperial Majesty, Ọba Abímbọlá Akeem Ọ̀wọ́adé, on the ascension of the throne of his fathers. This is an event whose significance transcends Yorùbáland and reverberates into the Yorùbá diaspora and the entire world where Yorùbá sociocultural and political influence is felt,” he said.

This is contained in a congratulatory message Olaopa issued to celebrate the new monarch whose coronation takes place on Saturday April 5, 2025 .

To Olaopa, the new Aláàfin is “wearing big shoes not just as the successor of the charismatic…