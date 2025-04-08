Benedict Peters: How Envy-fuelled fiction Tried and Failed!





The tides of history have a way of singling out men whose visions are too grand to be confined within borders. Indeed, like an indefatigable mariner, Benedict Peters rides the storms, bolstered by a tenacious spirit and mulish resolve to excel and arrive with his dreams intact, on pliant coasts. Today, that unyielding spirit of his has paid off. It has seen him through the teething and oft tumultuous stages of the cut-throat world of global commerce till he emerged unhurt and stronger in spirit and resolve like a champ.

Yet, from the pit of envy, some have chosen to forge a false crown of controversy for a man whose very life’s work is founded on service, not scandal.

Benedict Peters does not trade in noise. He builds—quietly, consistently, powerfully. He builds bridges between nations, breathes life into economies, and etches his legacy not in the temporary ink of media spin but in the iron permanence of infrastructure, investment, and human impact. Still, mischief…





Source: Thisday Newspaper